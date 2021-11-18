Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.
KSS opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $64.80.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
