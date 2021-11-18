Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

KSS opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

