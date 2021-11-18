Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading Up 5.9%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.56 and last traded at $155.45. Approximately 27,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 299,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 341.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

