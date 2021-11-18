Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.75 ($110.29).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -292.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Krones has a 12-month low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($117.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.