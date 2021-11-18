Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $67.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,851. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

