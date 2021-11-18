Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.23. 72,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,791. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

