Lake Street Financial LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 118.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $353.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

