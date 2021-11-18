Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

