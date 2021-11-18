Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LAND. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

LAND stock opened at GBX 722.20 ($9.44) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 703.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 705.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

