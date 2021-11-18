Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

LABP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,871. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.