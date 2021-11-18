Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CFO Purchases $14,420.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CFO John Kozlowski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $14,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LCI opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lannett by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lannett by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

