Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $74,461.38 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95.

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

