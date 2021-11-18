Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $96.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lattice Semiconductor traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 57101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,605 shares of company stock valued at $21,769,985 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,901,000 after acquiring an additional 71,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.52, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

