Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $209.95 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.51 and a 52-week high of $222.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

