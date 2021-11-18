Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.46

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.46 and traded as high as C$42.60. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.08, with a volume of 138,969 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. Research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

