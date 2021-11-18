Laurie Marie Grijalva Sells 13,498 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOOT opened at $127.49 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

