Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 158.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $11,417,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,117,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 69,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,074. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.