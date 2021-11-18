Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 100 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.54. 2,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

