Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 4.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.12. 305,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,158,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

