LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.53

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 24463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

