Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ INFR opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.