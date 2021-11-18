Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ INFR opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

