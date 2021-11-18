LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,446.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPL opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

