Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.26% from the stock’s current price.

LON SLP opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.56. The company has a market capitalization of £264.80 million and a PE ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

