Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,453 ($58.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market capitalization of £72.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,792.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,549.78.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.