Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

LSI opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

