Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

LCUT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $398.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

