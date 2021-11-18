LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSIXF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of LifeWorks stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. LifeWorks has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

