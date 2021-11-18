Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.71. 5,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

