Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LILM opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

