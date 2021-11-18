Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $38,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

