LinkEye Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $258,214.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00090591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.36 or 1.00455008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.70 or 0.06947340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

