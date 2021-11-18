Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $303.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $299.44 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 317.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 65.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 80.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 253.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

