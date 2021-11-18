Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.64. Approximately 55,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,648,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.