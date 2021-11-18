Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $1,375,630.08 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LFUS stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,743. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.02 and a fifty-two week high of $332.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.66.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.