Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,739 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 279,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

