Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$107.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on L. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

L traded up C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 360,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,305. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

