Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

LOGI stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. Logitech International has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Amundi purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,873,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

