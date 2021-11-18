LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 257.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded down GBX 2.14 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 265.86 ($3.47). 4,891,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,475. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.80 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 408.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

