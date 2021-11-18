Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

