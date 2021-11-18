Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

LOW stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $247.38. 3,468,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,673. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

