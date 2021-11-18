Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $217.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Truist boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.20. The company had a trading volume of 184,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

