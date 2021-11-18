Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

LOW opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $255.22. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

