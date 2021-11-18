LPL Financial LLC Buys 940 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

