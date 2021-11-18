LPL Financial LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 453.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

