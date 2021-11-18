LPL Financial LLC Has $341,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNDM opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

