LPL Financial LLC Sells 404 Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.64% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNXT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $58.76.

