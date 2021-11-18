LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,874.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,287,621 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

