LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DermTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.