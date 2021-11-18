Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.09.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 493,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

