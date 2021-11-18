Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 633,797 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $19.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

