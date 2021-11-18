MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.29 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.25. 307,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,155. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,647 shares of company stock worth $37,624,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

